Davies pitched 7.2 shutout innings Saturday versus the Pirates, allowing three hits and two walks with six strikeouts in a no-decision.

Davies was excellent, throwing 62 of 101 pitches for strikes in easily his best start of the year. The Diamondbacks generated just one run of support, and that thin lead didn't stick when Mark Melancon blew the save in the ninth inning. Considering Davies had allowed at least three runs in each of his last four starts, this is a step in the right direction. He's now at a 4.18 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 43:21 K:BB through 56 innings in 11 starts this year. The 29-year-old is expected to make his next start in Cincinnati next week.