Davies (2-4) allowed four runs on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Monday versus the Padres.

Davies was spotted a one-run lead before he took the mound, but he gave it back on a Jake Cronenworth solo home run. The right-hander was also tagged for a two-run single by Ha-Seong Kim in the second and a solo shot from Trent Grisham in the fifth. Davies has alternated dominance with middling performances in his last five outings, going 0-2 in that span. He now has a 3.96 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 60:25 K:BB through 75 innings across 14 starts overall. He's projected for a home start versus the Tigers this weekend.