Davies (2-5) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 4.1 innings in a 10-2 loss to the Astros.

Jose Altuve got to Davies to lead off the first inning, and after recording a couple of clean innings, Davies ran into trouble in the fourth and fifth innings. The 29-year-old has now failed to complete five innings in four of his last five starts, a period in which he has allowed 14 earned runs in 21 innings. He will take a 4.18 ERA into his next start.