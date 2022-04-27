Davies didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks with three strikeouts in four innings.

Davies got off to a rocky start, surrendering a bases-clearing double to Will Smith in the first inning, but was able to limit the damage to those three runs despite heavy traffic on the bases, and Arizona rebounded to eventually win the game. The eight baserunners increased the 29-year-old's WHIP to 1.47 -- a bottom 10 mark -- and he likely won't be able to strand as many runners as he did Tuesday. He's tentatively scheduled to toe the rubber on Sunday in St. Louis for his next start.