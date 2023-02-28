Davies allowed one hit and two walks while striking out three over two scoreless innings in Tuesday's spring game against the White Sox.

Davies was the first member of the projected rotation to debut in the Cactus League. The right-hander made 27 starts for the Diamondbacks last season, posting a respectable 4.09 ERA over 134.1 innings, which was aided by a low BABIP (.257). The 30-year-old doesn't overpower hitters and won't strike out many. He currently projects as fourth in the rotation, behind Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly (who starts Friday) and Madison Bumgarner.