Davies gave up six earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings in a 13-10 loss to the Rockies on Friday. He did not factor into the decision.

Davies struggled immensely in this road start at Colorado, giving up three home runs on 74 pitches. It was Davies' worst start of the year and the first time he has given up six runs this season. Davies' ERA jumped from 3.74 to 4.09 with the appearance. The 29 year-old veteran right-hander remains stuck at two wins despite making 23 starts for the Diamondbacks this season. He is expected to make his text turn in the rotation against the Padres.