Davies (back) is scheduled to start for Triple-A Reno on Aug. 12, MLB.com reports.
This contradicts an earlier report from Nick Piecoro and Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic, which pegged Davies to start Thursday. Davies, who threw a simulated game Aug. 5, will begin a rehab assignment with the Aces whenever he takes the mound. The right-hander last pitched in the majors July 18.
