The Diamondbacks reinstated Davies (back) from the 15-day injured list Saturday.

Davies will return from the IL to start Saturday against the Reds. The 30-year-old righty hasn't found much success this season, accumulating a 7.38 ERA and 1.62 WHIP through 57.1 innings and also surrendering 13 runs over 13.1 frames during his rehab assignment. Justin Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move.