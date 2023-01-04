Davies re-signed Wednesday with the Diamondbacks on a one-year, $5 million contract that includes up to $3 million incentives, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Though Davies declined his side of a $1.5 million mutual option for 2023 to become a free agent earlier this offseason, he'll ultimately return to Arizona at a higher salary figure for the upcoming campaign. While his peripherals weren't outstanding last season (4.71 SIERA, 8.8 K-BB%), Davies remained a serviceable innings eater at the back-end of the rotation while logging 27 starts in total. Davies will likely open the 2023 season with a rotation spot, though he could give way to one of the Diamondbacks' many pitching prospects before the end of the year.