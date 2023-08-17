Arizona manager Torey Lovullo would not commit to activating Davies (back) for a start Sunday, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports.

Davies had a second rehab start Tuesday, throwing 80 pitches, which lines perfectly for a Sunday return, but the manager isn't ready to make that decision. "We're just gonna evaluate him day to day," Lovullo said. "He's gonna rejoin us at some point. When that happens, we're not sure." Perhaps the results of Tuesday's start linger with the manager. The right-hander allowed seven runs on 11 hits with just two strikeouts in three innings. Lovullo was encouraged that Davies pitched with more of a gameplan following a five-run first inning, then added he wants to make sure Davies is feeling good following the outing.