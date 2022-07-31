Davies (shoulder) is starting Monday against the Guardians, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
Davies spent just over a month on the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation, but he resumed mound work July 23 and faced live batters Tuesday at the Diamondbacks' spring training complex. Over his five starts prior to his absence, he posted a 2.56 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 31.2 innings.
