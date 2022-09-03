Davies allowed a run on six hits and a walk while striking out five in 4.2 innings during Friday's 2-1 win over the Brewers. He didn't factor into the decision.

Davies had lasted at least five innings in each of his five starts ahead of Friday's outing, but he fell just short of the mark against the Brewers since he required 91 pitches to get through 4.2 innings. Although the right-hander was able to hold the opposition in check once again, he was forced to settle for yet another no-decision. He's settled for no-decisions in eight consecutive outings and has posted a 3.27 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 33 innings over his seven starts since returning from the injured list. Davies tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against San Diego on Wednesday.