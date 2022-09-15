Davies allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four batters over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Davies was staked to a two-run lead after two innings, and that held up until Los Angeles slugged a pair of solo homers against him in the fourth. The right-hander remained in the game and finished having allowed just those two runs through 5.1 frames, but he finished with his 10th consecutive no-decision. Davies hasn't earned a win since May 13, though he's been pretty average with a 4.26 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 86.2 innings across 17 outings since that victory. He's allowed two runs or fewer in five of his past six starts.