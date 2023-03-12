Davies allowed six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out two over two innings in Saturday's start against the Angels.

As has become common for Arizona starters, Davies was pulled with two outs in the first inning -- when he allowed four runs and two home runs -- and returned to start the second inning. He gave up another pair of runs in the third before leaving with one out and reaching his pitch limit. Davies shrugged off the outing, telling Jack Magruder of MLB.com that once the game got away from him, he worked on stuff. "I'm working toward getting built up. I'm not worried about it. Stuff didn't feel quite as sharp," the team's projected fourth starter said. Davies also wants to focus on incorporating more curveballs to his fastball/changeup mix. The right-hander has averaged just five percent curves over the last four years.