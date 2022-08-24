Davies gave up one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out one over 5.1 innings in a 7-3 win over the Royals on Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision.

Davies threw 45 of his 84 pitches for strikes and gave up only one run against the struggling Royals but was not able to pick up the win. Davies is winless in his last 12 starts and only has two wins on the season despite pitching 102.2 innings. The 29-year-old right-hander lowered his WHIP to a respectable 1.19 with the performance. He is tentatively expected to make his next start against the Phillies.