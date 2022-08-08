Davies allowed four hits and two walks while striking out three over five scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Sunday.

Davies put in a solid performance in his second start back from a shoulder injury. He threw 49 of 80 pitches for strikes, but the Rockies weren't able to capitalize on his so-so command. It was a significant improvement after he allowed four runs in two innings in his previous start. The right-hander trimmed his ERA to 4.03 with a 1.22 WHIP and 66:30 K:BB through 87 innings across 17 starts this year. Davies is projected for a road rematch with the Rockies next week.