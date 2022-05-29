Davies (2-3) took the loss during Sunday's 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts 5.1 innings.

Davies avoided major damage but served up a Will Smith solo shot in the second inning and two runs on three baserunners in the third to fall in line for the loss as Arizona's offense was dormant. The biggest takeaway is the 29-year-old showed no ill effects of a lower-leg injury that put Sunday's start in question. After delivering consecutive scoreless outings to open May, Davies has allowed at least three runs in each of his last four starts and will look to get back on track next weekend against Pittsburgh.