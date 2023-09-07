Davies did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks over three innings against Colorado. He struck out two.

It was a rough outing for Davies, who had allowed just two runs over his previous two starts (11 innings). The Rockies got to him early Wednesday, scoring four times in the first inning after the first four batters reached safely. Overall, Davies is 2-5 with an unsightly 6.81 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 59:33 K:BB across 15 starts (71.1 innings) this season. He'll look to get on track in his next start, currently scheduled for early next week against the Mets.