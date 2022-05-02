Davies allowed two unearned runs on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts in five innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Sunday.

A one-out error by Ketel Marte ultimately allowed two runs to come across the plate in the third inning. Davies left the game in line for the win, but the Diamondbacks' bullpen couldn't maintain the lead. The right-hander won't see any damage added to hits ratios after this start -- he has a 4.24 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 16:11 K:BB through 23.1 innings across five outings. He lines up for a home start versus the Rockies next weekend.