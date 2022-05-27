Davies (leg) threw a 31-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Jack Sommers of MLB.com reports, and the right-hander is scheduled to start Sunday against the Dodgers.
Davies left his most recent start during the fourth inning after taking a 112.4 mph liner to the leg off the bat of Bobby Witt Jr. According to the report, Thursday's bullpen session went well, and Davies will not miss a turn.
