Davies (oblique) threw two innings and 34 pitches in an extended spring training start Tuesday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
This marked Davies' first action since suffering a left oblique strain in the second week of the season. The right-hander is on target to pitch again in five or six days, when the Diamondbacks plan to stretch him out to 50 or 55 pitches.
