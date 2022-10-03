Davies allowed a run on two hits and five walks while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Sunday.

Davies was a bit wild in this one, with the five walks marking a season high. He threw just 50 of 91 pitches for strikes in what his final start of the year. The right-hander rarely had truly awful starts, but he didn't record a win over his last 20 outings of the campaign, taking four losses and 16 no-decisions. For the year, he finished with a 4.09 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 102:52 K:BB through 134.1 innings across 27 starts.