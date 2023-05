Davies (oblique) is scheduled to be activated and start Saturday against Boston, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Davies will return one day after rookie Brandon Pfaadt yielded five runs over 3.2 innings to bump his ERA to 8.37. That might make any looming rotation decision easy for manager Torey Lovullo. The manager could also remove Tommy Henry or Ryne Nelson. This will be Davies' first start in the majors since April 8.