Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Activated, will start Monday

The Diamondbacks activatedGodley from the paternity list ahead of his scheduled start Monday against the Rockies.

The transaction was actually made official Friday after Godley was away from the team for the maximum three days following the birth of his child. The Diamondbacks still elected to push him back a day in the pitching schedule, denying Godley a home matchup with the Braves and instead forcing him to return to action at unforgiving Coors Field. Godley will at least benefit from a two-start week, with his second turn expected to come Saturday in Houston.