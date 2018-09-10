Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Activated, will start Monday
The Diamondbacks activatedGodley from the paternity list ahead of his scheduled start Monday against the Rockies.
The transaction was actually made official Friday after Godley was away from the team for the maximum three days following the birth of his child. The Diamondbacks still elected to push him back a day in the pitching schedule, denying Godley a home matchup with the Braves and instead forcing him to return to action at unforgiving Coors Field. Godley will at least benefit from a two-start week, with his second turn expected to come Saturday in Houston.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Start pushed to Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Placed on paternity list•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Taken deep twice•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Allows just one in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Roughed up, takes seventh loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Allows six runs against Padres•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....