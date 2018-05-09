Godley allowed four runs on six hits through 5.2 innings in a no-decision Tuesday, striking out four and walking four.

Godley had a little trouble with control Tuesday, throwing just 58 of 103 pitches for strikes. Despite the mediocre outing, Godley still has a decent 3.83 ERA, although his 1.45 WHIP is a bit high. Last year Godley proved he can be an asset in terms of strikeouts and WHIP, recording 165 strikeouts in 155 innings while putting up a 1.14 WHIP. There is, however, some unpredictability with his starts. His next matchup will be at home against the Nationals.