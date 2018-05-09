Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Allows four runs in no-decision
Godley allowed four runs on six hits through 5.2 innings in a no-decision Tuesday, striking out four and walking four.
Godley had a little trouble with control Tuesday, throwing just 58 of 103 pitches for strikes. Despite the mediocre outing, Godley still has a decent 3.83 ERA, although his 1.45 WHIP is a bit high. Last year Godley proved he can be an asset in terms of strikeouts and WHIP, recording 165 strikeouts in 155 innings while putting up a 1.14 WHIP. There is, however, some unpredictability with his starts. His next matchup will be at home against the Nationals.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Takes loss despite allowing one run•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Gets win Friday despite shaky outing•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Earns win Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Suffers loss Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Stymies Giants for second win•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Outduels Kershaw on Tuesday•
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...