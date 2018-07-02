Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Allows seven earned runs
Godley (9-6) allowed seven earned runs on nine hits and five walks while striking out five across four innings to take the loss Sunday against the Giants.
After appearing to get back on track with four consecutive respectable outings, things quickly went south for Godley Sunday. He didn't allow a home run, but wasn't able to face the minimum amount of hitters in an inning once and struggled to locate his pitches. The Giants have give him trouble of late, as across his past two starts against them he has managed to go just 7.1 innings while allowing 14 earned runs on 14 hits and seven walks.
