Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Allows six runs against Padres
Godley allowed six runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out seven over five innings in a no-decision against the Padres on Saturday.
The offense took him off the hook for the loss, but this was a sizable step back after Godley posted a 2.84 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 35:8 K:BB in his first five starts coming out of the All-Star break. While there's no denying it's been a disappointing year for Godley, it's not like he's been a total bust. He has propped up his fantasy value with 13 wins and 150 strikeouts, and his recent run of success offers hope that he could bring his ratios down to more respectable levels before the end of the season. Godley gets the Mariners at home next weekend.
