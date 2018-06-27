Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Allows two runs in win over Marlins

Godley (9-5) allowed two runs on six hits and four walks across five innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Marlins. He struck out four.

Godley allowed a steady stream of baserunners throughout the contest, but eight groundball outs -- including a well-timed double-play ball -- helped him limit the damage. He allowed a run on two hits and a walk in the fourth inning before Starlin Castro hit a solo home run in the fifth, but he already enjoyed a lead at that time and left with the victory in hand. Godley has delivered mediocre numbers including a 4.58 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP this season, but improved team context has him at a new career high in wins before the calendar flips to July. He'll enjoy another favorable matchup with the Giants this weekend.