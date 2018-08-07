Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Another strong outing

Godley allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven over 7.1 innings in a no-decision against the Phillies on Monday.

He followed up his 10-strikeout showing against Texas last week with another strong performance, allowing just one extra-base hit. The right-hander did plunk a couple batters, but he's been locating much better overall in his past seven starts (2.4 BB/9, 4.9 BB/9 over his first 17 outings), resulting in a 2.61 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over that span. For as rocky as his first couple months were, Godley ranks second in the NL in wins (12) and ninth in strikeouts (137). He will look to keep it going this weekend in Cincinnati.