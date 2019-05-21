Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Back to bullpen
Godley will come out of the bullpen moving forward, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Skipper Torey Lovullo stated that Godley has been moved back to the bullpen and that he won't make any more appearances as an opener, per Buchanan. The right-hander was previously moved from the starting rotation to a relief role at the end of April, though it appears he'll remain in the bullpen permanently moving forward.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Falls to Giants•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Making another spot start•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Was planned for once through order•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Slapped with third loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Will start Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Could start Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
The wRC+ leaderboard is a good place to rate trade offers and values, plus we rate whose stock...
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings looks closer at seven hitters who are most likely to regress from their current...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is...