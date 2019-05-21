Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Back to bullpen

Godley will come out of the bullpen moving forward, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Skipper Torey Lovullo stated that Godley has been moved back to the bullpen and that he won't make any more appearances as an opener, per Buchanan. The right-hander was previously moved from the starting rotation to a relief role at the end of April, though it appears he'll remain in the bullpen permanently moving forward.