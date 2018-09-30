Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Baseline quality start

Godley (15-11) allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Padres.

Godley faced little resistance from the Padres lineup until the fourth inning, when all three of his earned runs crossed the plate. Otherwise, he worked efficiently, generating nine groundball outs and allowing only one extra-base hit. After an inconsistent season, Godley will end his campaign on a strong note, notching his first quality start in his last four outings.