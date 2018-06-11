Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Bounces back
Godley (6-5) allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight across 5.2 innings to earn the win Sunday against the Rockies.
After getting shelled at AT&T Park in his previous start, Godley put together an impressive outing at Coors Field, highlighted by eight strikeouts. He had struggled mightily on the road for much of the season -- he entered Sunday's start with a 7.08 ERA away from home -- making this start even more surprising. While it's safest to start Godley only when pitches at home for the time being, this start illustrates his upside regardless of venue.
