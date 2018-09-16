Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Can't find plate against Astros

Godley (14-10) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs (four earned) on seven hits and six walks over 3.2 innings while striking out only one as the Astros downed the Diamondbacks 10-4.

He threw only 47 of 89 pitches for strikes, and Godley has now lost four of his last six starts while posting an ugly 7.42 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 32:15 K:BB over 30.1 innings during that stretch. While his strikeouts give him a decent floor for his fantasy value, Godley's late-season swoon has left him with a 4.79 ERA heading into Friday's home start against the Rockies.