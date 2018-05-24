Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Chased early in loss to Brewers

Godley (4-4) took the loss Wednesday against the Brewers, allowing eight runs (six earned) on seven hits and six walks across 3.1 innings. He struck out three.

Godley worked around trouble for the first three innings -- allowing just one run on four walks and three hits -- before running into a wall in the fourth frame. The Diamondbacks' defense didn't necessarily help the right-hander by committing a pair of errors, but the Brewers were all over Godley in their big inning, scoring five runs (four earned) on a pair of walks, a pair of singles and a pair of extra-base hits, including a three-run homer from Travis Shaw, before he got the hook. Milwaukee added two more runs (one earned) -- both of which were credited to Godley -- on an RBI single from Tyler Saladino before the inning ended. The 28-year-old has now walked 10 batters across his last 9.1 innings and owns a 4.53 ERA, his highest mark of the season. He'll look to right the ship in his next start, which will come at home against the Reds.