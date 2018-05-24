Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Chased early in loss to Brewers
Godley (4-4) took the loss Wednesday against the Brewers, allowing eight runs (six earned) on seven hits and six walks across 3.1 innings. He struck out three.
Godley worked around trouble for the first three innings -- allowing just one run on four walks and three hits -- before running into a wall in the fourth frame. The Diamondbacks' defense didn't necessarily help the right-hander by committing a pair of errors, but the Brewers were all over Godley in their big inning, scoring five runs (four earned) on a pair of walks, a pair of singles and a pair of extra-base hits, including a three-run homer from Travis Shaw, before he got the hook. Milwaukee added two more runs (one earned) -- both of which were credited to Godley -- on an RBI single from Tyler Saladino before the inning ended. The 28-year-old has now walked 10 batters across his last 9.1 innings and owns a 4.53 ERA, his highest mark of the season. He'll look to right the ship in his next start, which will come at home against the Reds.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Tosses quality start in loss Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Gives up three solo home runs•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Allows four runs in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Takes loss despite allowing one run•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Gets win Friday despite shaky outing•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Earns win Saturday•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...