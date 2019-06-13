Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Could return to rotation

Manager Torey Lovullo acknowledged Godley as a candidate to return to the rotation after the Diamondbacks placed Jon Duplantier (shoulder) on the injured list, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Lovullo added that he prefers Godley stay in the bullpen, where he seems to have found himself, posting a 0.66 ERA over 13.1 innings. However, Duplantier's injury leaves the team thin at starting pitcher. Lovullo made it sound like he's more focused on getting through Sunday, which would be Duplantier's next turn, than finding a permanent replacement. Godley could be part of the mix Sunday if Lovullo makes it a bullpen day. Other possibilities include Triple-A Reno starters Matt Koch (7.46 ERA), Alex Young (6.23) and Taylor Widener (9.64).