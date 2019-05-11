Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Could start Sunday
Godley may start Sunday's series finale against the Braves, Nick Piecoro speculates in the Arizona Republic.
Godley had been replaced in the starting rotation by Taylor Clarke, but Clarke was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday so that the Diamondbacks could add a fresh bullpen arm. That has left manager Torey Lovullo without a projected starter for Sunday. If it makes sense to use a pitcher that can provide the most length, that would be Godley, the right-hander who has thrown just one inning since May 7.
