Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Done in by Shaw
Godley allowed three runs on five hits while striking out three over four innings in Friday's game against the Brewers.
Godley's pitching line would have looked a lot better If not for Milwaukee's Travis Shaw, who took him deep twice. "I felt really good," Godley told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com following the game. "Continuing to build on everything I've been working on coming into spring. Everything felt good, it was coming out really well. Even the pitches that were hit well, I thought they were still pretty good pitches, except for maybe one to Shaw." Godley has had a pair of rough outings this spring while continuing to wrestle with control. He's walked four batters in 7.1 innings after posting a 4.1 BB/9 in 2018. He'll slot in the middle of Arizona's rotation, but a rebuilding 2019 squad may not enable the right-hander to repeat his 15 wins from last year.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Rebounds in second outing•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Roughed up in spring debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Baseline quality start•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Takes fifth loss in six starts•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Can't find plate against Astros•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Hammered in loss to Rockies•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...
-
Shortstops Tiers 2.0
Despite its reputation, shortstop has become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy Baseball,...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is one position where you have no shortage of options, as Scott White's tiers s...