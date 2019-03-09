Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Done in by Shaw

Godley allowed three runs on five hits while striking out three over four innings in Friday's game against the Brewers.

Godley's pitching line would have looked a lot better If not for Milwaukee's Travis Shaw, who took him deep twice. "I felt really good," Godley told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com following the game. "Continuing to build on everything I've been working on coming into spring. Everything felt good, it was coming out really well. Even the pitches that were hit well, I thought they were still pretty good pitches, except for maybe one to Shaw." Godley has had a pair of rough outings this spring while continuing to wrestle with control. He's walked four batters in 7.1 innings after posting a 4.1 BB/9 in 2018. He'll slot in the middle of Arizona's rotation, but a rebuilding 2019 squad may not enable the right-hander to repeat his 15 wins from last year.