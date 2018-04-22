Godley (3-1) allowed two earned runs on six hits while walking one and striking out eight across 5.1 innings to earn the win Saturday against the Padres.

Godley allowed both runs in the first inning on a Franchy Cordero double, but he settled in afterwards and allowed only three hits over his next 4.1 innings. This was a nice bounce-back performance after he allowed five earned runs over four innings in his last start. His peripherals are largely in line with his 2017 breakout season -- he continues to post a tremendous groundball rate while striking out slightly over a batter per inning.