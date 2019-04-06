Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Falls one out shy of quality start
Godley (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings Friday against Boston.
Godley surrendered the first run of the game in the third inning, but that would be the only run he'd allow in a 15-8 victory for the Diamondbacks. The 28-year-old managed to bounce back from a disastrous first outing of the season (seven earned runs allowed up over 5.1 frames) and will look to carry this momentum into his next start Thursday against San Diego.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Takes one on chin•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Third in rotation order•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Done in by Shaw•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Rebounds in second outing•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Roughed up in spring debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Baseline quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...
-
Waivers: How perfect is Max Fried?
Max Fried and Spencer Turnbull top the day's pitching standouts while the Braves' closer picture...