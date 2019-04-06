Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Falls one out shy of quality start

Godley (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings Friday against Boston.

Godley surrendered the first run of the game in the third inning, but that would be the only run he'd allow in a 15-8 victory for the Diamondbacks. The 28-year-old managed to bounce back from a disastrous first outing of the season (seven earned runs allowed up over 5.1 frames) and will look to carry this momentum into his next start Thursday against San Diego.