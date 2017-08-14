Godley (5-5) allowed just two runs on four hits in 5.2 innings but came away the loser in a 7-2 loss to the Cubs on Sunday. He also walked four and struck out eight.

Opposing starter Jake Arrieta was just a bit better, allowing a single run on three hits across six innings. The loss was the first in five starts for Godley, who had been solid in his four prior outings (2-0, 27:8 K:BB) after a three-game losing streak. The third-year big leaguer's 2.95 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and strikeout rate of over one per inning (109) make him a solid pitching asset in the majority of formats.