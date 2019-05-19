Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Falls to Giants
Godley (1-4) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks over 3.1 innings in an 8-5 loss to the Giants. He struck out three and was pinned with the loss.
Godley has split time between the bullpen and the rotation this season, but he's been tagged with losses in his last two starts. In 11 appearances (eight starts) this year, Godley has a 7.90 ERA and a 1.78 WHIP with 35 strikeouts in 41 innings. It's unclear if we will see the right-hander making another start anytime soon given his struggles this season.
