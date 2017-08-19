Godley (5-6) fell to the Twins on Friday, giving up four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out 10 over 5.1 innings.

He needed 106 pitches (63 strikes) to record 16 outs, but Godley actually left the game with the score knotted at 3-3, only for Jorge De La Rosa to quickly allow his inherited runner to score and saddle Godley with the loss. The 10 Ks tied his season high, and the right-hander's 4.04 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 54:15 K:BB in 42.1 innings since the All-Star break remain useful fantasy numbers in deeper formats. Godley will look to bounce back in his next start Thursday on the road against the Mets.