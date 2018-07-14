Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Fans seven in win over Braves

Godley (11-6) picked up the win in Friday's 2-1 victory over the Braves, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out seven.

The right-hander threw 65 of 95 pitches for strikes en route to his 10th quality start of the season. Godley will carry a 4.61 ERA and 108:53 K:BB through 105.1 innings into the All-Star break.