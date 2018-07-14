Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Fans seven in win over Braves
Godley (11-6) picked up the win in Friday's 2-1 victory over the Braves, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out seven.
The right-hander threw 65 of 95 pitches for strikes en route to his 10th quality start of the season. Godley will carry a 4.61 ERA and 108:53 K:BB through 105.1 innings into the All-Star break.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Start pushed to Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Pressed into relief duty•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Picks up 10th win of season•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Allows seven earned runs•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Allows two runs in win over Marlins•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Grabs eighth win Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...