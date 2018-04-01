Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: First start coming Tuesday
Godley will make his first start of the season Tuesday against the Dodgers, MLB.com reports.
Though he'll be last to take the hill among the five members of the Arizona rotation, Godley was arguably the club's third-best starter behind Zack Greinke and Robbie Ray last season, finishing with a 3.37 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 165 strikeouts in 155 frames. Advanced metrics (3.41 FIP, 3.32 xFIP) seemingly supported the breakout, and the installation of the humidor at Chase Field this season should help Godley retain the gains he made as a pitcher in 2017. Godley could have a tough time opening the season in the win column, however, as he's slated to go head-to-head with three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw on Tuesday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Strikes out seven in spring outing•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Humidor planned for Chase Field•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Available out of bullpen•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Late-season slide continues•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Punished by Padres on Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Blanks Rockies over eight•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...