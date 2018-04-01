Godley will make his first start of the season Tuesday against the Dodgers, MLB.com reports.

Though he'll be last to take the hill among the five members of the Arizona rotation, Godley was arguably the club's third-best starter behind Zack Greinke and Robbie Ray last season, finishing with a 3.37 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 165 strikeouts in 155 frames. Advanced metrics (3.41 FIP, 3.32 xFIP) seemingly supported the breakout, and the installation of the humidor at Chase Field this season should help Godley retain the gains he made as a pitcher in 2017. Godley could have a tough time opening the season in the win column, however, as he's slated to go head-to-head with three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw on Tuesday.