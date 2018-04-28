Godley (4-1) picked up the win over the Nationals on Friday, allowing four runs on 10 hits and three walks over five innings while striking out four.

The right-hander threw 67 of 109 pitches for strikes and generated an impressive 15 swinging strikes, but the Nats were able to hit him hard when they did make contact. After beginning the season with two straight strong outings, Godley has stumbled, posting a 6.91 ERA, 2.16 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB in 14.2 innings over his last three starts. The D-backs' offense is still giving him enough run support to pull down wins, but it can't bail him out every night. Godley will try to turn things around Wednesday at home against the Dodgers.