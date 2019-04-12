Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Gives up six earned
Godley didn't factor into the decision against the Padres on Thursday, giving up six earned runs on six hits over six innings, striking out eight and walking three as the Diamondbacks eventually fell 7-6.
Godley followed up a strong outing against the Red Sox in his last start with a dud, as he was victimized by a sixth-inning three-run long ball from Austin Hedges that ruined his final line. He did manage eight strikeouts, but the six earned bumps his ERA up to a bloated 7.41 to go along with a 1.47 WHIP over 17 innings. Godley will make his next start against the Braves on Wednesday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Falls one out shy of quality start•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Takes one on chin•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Third in rotation order•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Done in by Shaw•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Rebounds in second outing•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Roughed up in spring debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings Risers and Fallers
Heath Cummings looks at risers and fallers in his rankings after the first two weeks of the...
-
Trade mailbag
Looking to make a trade? We took a handful of our reader's trade scenarios and put our numbers...
-
Hold on: Scott's 'Do-Not-Drop' List
Wondering who you can drop for the latest player making noise on the waiver wire? Scott White...
-
Buy the delayed breakouts?
Potential may not adhere to a schedule, but it never dies. Scott White looks at 14 players...
-
Waivers: Drop Pivetta, Darvish?
At what point can you drop struggling starters? Chris Towers looks at three from Wednesday...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal