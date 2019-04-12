Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Gives up six earned

Godley didn't factor into the decision against the Padres on Thursday, giving up six earned runs on six hits over six innings, striking out eight and walking three as the Diamondbacks eventually fell 7-6.

Godley followed up a strong outing against the Red Sox in his last start with a dud, as he was victimized by a sixth-inning three-run long ball from Austin Hedges that ruined his final line. He did manage eight strikeouts, but the six earned bumps his ERA up to a bloated 7.41 to go along with a 1.47 WHIP over 17 innings. Godley will make his next start against the Braves on Wednesday.