Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Gives up six runs

Godley did not factor into the decision as he gave up six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three through 4.2 innings of relief work in a loss to the Nationals on Sunday.

Godley entered the game after Archie Bradley served up four runs over 1.1 innings as the opener and did not fare any better. The 29-year-old allowed too many baserunners to really be effective and surrendered three home runs. Godley has improved as a reliever, but this performance raises his ERA to 6.52 through 18 appearances.