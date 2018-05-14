Godley gave up four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six in 6.1 innings Sunday against the Nationals. He did not factor in the decision.

He gave up three long balls, but as they were all solo shots, Godley kept his team in the game. The three home runs doubled his season total, as he had given up just three homers in his previous 40 innings (seven starts). His ERA has steadily risen this season, and he crossed the 4.00 ERA threshold (4.08) after this outing. Godley's next start will come next weekend on the road against the Mets.