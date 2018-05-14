Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Gives up three solo home runs
Godley gave up four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six in 6.1 innings Sunday against the Nationals. He did not factor in the decision.
He gave up three long balls, but as they were all solo shots, Godley kept his team in the game. The three home runs doubled his season total, as he had given up just three homers in his previous 40 innings (seven starts). His ERA has steadily risen this season, and he crossed the 4.00 ERA threshold (4.08) after this outing. Godley's next start will come next weekend on the road against the Mets.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Allows four runs in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Takes loss despite allowing one run•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Gets win Friday despite shaky outing•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Earns win Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Suffers loss Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Stymies Giants for second win•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...