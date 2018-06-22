Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Grabs eighth win Thursday
Godley (8-5) allowed three runs (two earned) Thursday, striking out five hitters while walking three and yielding four hits in a 9-3 win over Pittsburgh.
Make that three consecutive wins for Godley who now owns a 4.64 ERA this season. In those three wins, the 28-year-old right-hander has thrown 18.1 innings, allowing six earned runs with 21 punch outs. Godley should continue picking up wins backed by a strong offense, even if his numbers leave more to be desired. He'll look for his fourth straight win next Tuesday in Miami.
