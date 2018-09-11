Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Hammered in loss to Rockies

Godley (14-9) did not fare well in Coors Field against the Rockies on Monday. He gave up five runs on seven hits and two walks in just four innings and wound up with the loss.

It marked the fourth time in his last five starts that Godley gave up at least four runs as he's seen his ERA climb all the way to 4.67. It's been a sub-par year for Godley even as he's struck out more than a batter per inning, and he has his work cut out for him with another tough matchup against Houston on Saturday.