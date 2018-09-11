Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Hammered in loss to Rockies
Godley (14-9) did not fare well in Coors Field against the Rockies on Monday. He gave up five runs on seven hits and two walks in just four innings and wound up with the loss.
It marked the fourth time in his last five starts that Godley gave up at least four runs as he's seen his ERA climb all the way to 4.67. It's been a sub-par year for Godley even as he's struck out more than a batter per inning, and he has his work cut out for him with another tough matchup against Houston on Saturday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Activated, will start Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Start pushed to Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Placed on paternity list•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Taken deep twice•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Allows just one in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Roughed up, takes seventh loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....